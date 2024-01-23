TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $29.46. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 11,675 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $97,780. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $561.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

