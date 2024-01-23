Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $112,502,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $110,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

