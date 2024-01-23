Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $440.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $440.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.