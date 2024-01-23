U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 0.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458,493. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

