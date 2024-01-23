UBS Group Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $113.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,179. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

