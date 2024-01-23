Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $476.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

