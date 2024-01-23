Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $62.92 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,923.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00577240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00179972 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18078704 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,095,908.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

