Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,923.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00577240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00179972 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18078704 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,095,908.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

