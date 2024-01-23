Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $106.41 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00014585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00164672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07460072 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 920 active market(s) with $80,908,443.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.