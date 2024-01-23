United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $41.02. United Airlines shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 7,926,211 shares.

The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About United Airlines



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

