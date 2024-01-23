United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

