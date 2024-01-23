United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How to Invest in Energy
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.