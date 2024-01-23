United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

