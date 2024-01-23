US Bancorp DE Acquires 243,543 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $73,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. 352,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,570. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

