US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,254,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $87,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.2 %

MDLZ traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 1,872,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,941. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

