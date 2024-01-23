US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 714.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $49,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.