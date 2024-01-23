US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $63,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,678 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

