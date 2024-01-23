US Bancorp DE Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $67,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

