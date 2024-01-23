US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of TransDigm Group worth $84,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.47.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,074.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,816. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $677.56 and a 12-month high of $1,077.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $993.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $914.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

