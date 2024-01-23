US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,411,788 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 98,451.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $61,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 251,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.