US Bancorp DE Purchases 33,065 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,194 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $69,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.52. 3,000,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,852,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.03. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

