US Bancorp DE Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CME Group were worth $76,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $203.42. 427,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,200. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.93 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

