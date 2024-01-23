US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $79,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

AVGO stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,219.70. The stock had a trading volume of 557,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,379. The firm has a market cap of $570.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,049.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

