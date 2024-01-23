US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $109,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. 1,041,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

