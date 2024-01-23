US Bancorp DE Sells 12,883 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.25% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $125,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $187.71. 2,133,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,900. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

