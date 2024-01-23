US Bancorp DE Sells 19,167 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,055,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,167 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Mills were worth $131,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 842,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,937. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

