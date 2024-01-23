V2X (NYSE:VVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

VVX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. V2X has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V2X will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth $8,839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the second quarter worth $8,349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $6,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

