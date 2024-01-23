VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.08. 917,499 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.