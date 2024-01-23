Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 218.4% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

