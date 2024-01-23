Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after buying an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. 458,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,673. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

