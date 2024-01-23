Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 151,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 68,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.70. 4,124,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043,056. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

