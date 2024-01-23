Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $320.37. 504,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.