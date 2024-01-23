Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,553 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $99,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.30. 231,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,815. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $322.55.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

