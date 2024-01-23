Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 11.5% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,892. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

