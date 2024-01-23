Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Cut by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,974,000.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. 5,611,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

