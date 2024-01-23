Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after purchasing an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $269.04. The company had a trading volume of 228,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $181.87 and a 1-year high of $270.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

