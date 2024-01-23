Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $221.56. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

