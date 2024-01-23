Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Family CFO Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family CFO Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,587,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

