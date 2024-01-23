Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 7.6% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after buying an additional 56,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,752,000 after buying an additional 57,807 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,936. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

