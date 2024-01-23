Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 603,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

