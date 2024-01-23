Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 808,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

