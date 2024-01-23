Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $209.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,816. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

