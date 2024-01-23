Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $366,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $444.61. 1,678,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $445.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.54.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
