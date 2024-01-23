Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.0% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,747. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $445.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.