Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $280.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $281.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.88.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.