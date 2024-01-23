Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 2.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $157,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,799. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $281.83. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

