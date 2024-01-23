Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Raised by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 2,841,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.