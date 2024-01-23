Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 343.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 616,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.