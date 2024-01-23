Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Trimmed by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 957,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,211 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,392. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $241.40. The stock has a market cap of $339.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

