Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLTO. Melius started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

VLTO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

