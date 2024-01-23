Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and $10.42 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

